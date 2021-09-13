Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6,842.00

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $1,160.11 or 0.02598880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $394,436.81 and approximately $6,842.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00062008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.49 or 0.00151202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00043908 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

WVG0 is a coin. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 340 coins. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

