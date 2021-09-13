Wsfs Capital Management LLC Buys 192 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after acquiring an additional 645,177 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,409,000 after acquiring an additional 476,738 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,804,000 after acquiring an additional 124,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,414,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,704,000 after acquiring an additional 204,603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $223.30 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.40.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

