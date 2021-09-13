Wsfs Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 30.3% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $66,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,885,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 260,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,582,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $450.38 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $456.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

