Wsfs Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,175 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Garrison Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock opened at $77.34 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.