Wsfs Capital Management LLC Sells 232 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 264,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,402,000 after purchasing an additional 96,823 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 336,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,265,000 after purchasing an additional 58,796 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $138.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

