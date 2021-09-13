Wsfs Capital Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 31.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 42,830 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP stock opened at $117.38 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $81.44 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.81.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.