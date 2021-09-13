Wsfs Capital Management LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $155.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.12. The company has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.21) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Stephens increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,073 shares of company stock valued at $46,279,480 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

