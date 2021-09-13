Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Holdings Lifted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 15.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

In other news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $67.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

