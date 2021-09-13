Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Xerox by 5.7% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 8,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xerox by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xerox by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $20.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.92. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.79.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

