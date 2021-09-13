XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) & Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Financial Analysis

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) and Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.2% of XL Fleet shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares XL Fleet and Allison Transmission’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XL Fleet N/A -12.25% -8.17% Allison Transmission 16.25% 48.97% 8.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for XL Fleet and Allison Transmission, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XL Fleet 0 2 0 0 2.00 Allison Transmission 3 4 1 0 1.75

XL Fleet currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Allison Transmission has a consensus target price of $44.63, indicating a potential upside of 23.86%. Given XL Fleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe XL Fleet is more favorable than Allison Transmission.

Risk & Volatility

XL Fleet has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allison Transmission has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XL Fleet and Allison Transmission’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XL Fleet $20.34 million 43.17 -$60.61 million N/A N/A Allison Transmission $2.08 billion 1.83 $299.00 million $2.62 13.75

Allison Transmission has higher revenue and earnings than XL Fleet.

Summary

Allison Transmission beats XL Fleet on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

XL Fleet Company Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles. It also sell branded replacement parts, support equipment, aluminum die cast components and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its solutions. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

