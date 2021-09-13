XML Financial LLC Grows Position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 253,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF comprises about 2.0% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $9,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVHD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,016,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,073,000 after purchasing an additional 80,689 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1,872.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 26,975 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 48,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period.

LVHD traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.34. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,011. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $38.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.

