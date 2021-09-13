XML Financial LLC Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $7,888,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 75.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 17.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 175,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 25,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.72. The stock had a trading volume of 88,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,626. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

