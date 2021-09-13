XML Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 80.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 26.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 20.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGBN traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.85. 1,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,015. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $95.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.95 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

