XML Financial LLC Sells 1,905 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EJAN. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000.

NYSEARCA:EJAN traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $30.53. 14,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,890. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.52.

