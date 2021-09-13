XYO (XYO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $528.45 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 124% higher against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $528.45 million and approximately $52.61 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00060149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.85 or 0.00151891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00042799 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (XYO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official website is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

