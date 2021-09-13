Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.90 Billion

Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) will post sales of $4.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.85 billion. Becton, Dickinson and reported sales of $4.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year sales of $20.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.97 billion to $20.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $19.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.10 billion to $19.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Becton, Dickinson and.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

BDX traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $258.33. 1,208,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,244. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.73. The company has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $52,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $215,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Becton, Dickinson and (BDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.