Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) to Announce -$1.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) will announce ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.06). Karuna Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.68) to ($4.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($6.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.07) to ($4.69). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.91.

KRTX stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,128. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $74.06 and a 12 month high of $146.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.50.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $336,206.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,718.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $651,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,031,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,139,381 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,775,000 after purchasing an additional 106,547 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,783,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,275,000 after purchasing an additional 92,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,072,000 after purchasing an additional 179,462 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 88.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 464,313 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

