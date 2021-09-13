Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. Proto Labs posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NYSE PRLB traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.67. 6,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 1.64. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $67.19 and a 52 week high of $286.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.44.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

