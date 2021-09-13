Zacks: Analysts Expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Brokerages expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Alpine Income Property Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PINE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.24 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $19.25 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.37.

Shares of NYSE:PINE traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $18.00. 36,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.94 and a beta of 0.98. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

