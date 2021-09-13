Zacks: Analysts Expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.65). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ovid Therapeutics.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07).

OVID has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovid Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.79. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.80.

In other Ovid Therapeutics news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $126,203.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 257,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,505,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 141,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.