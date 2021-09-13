Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report $32.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.14 billion and the highest is $32.88 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $22.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year sales of $142.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.95 billion to $143.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $172.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $167.29 billion to $184.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on BABA. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HSBC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 815,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,915,000 after purchasing an additional 92,078 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 43,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.36. 349,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,557,514. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $152.80 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $452.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.36.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.