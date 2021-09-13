Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Amicus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. The business had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.35 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOLD. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,831,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,082. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.

In other news, insider Samantha Prout sold 4,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $59,149.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,651.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 14,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $138,579.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,028,431.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $45,435 and sold 150,136 shares valued at $1,556,827. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 400.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 111,017 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 72.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 33,181 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $4,739,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 46.2% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 79,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 25,201 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 325.2% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 62,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 47,475 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

