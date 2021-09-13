Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to Announce -$1.70 EPS

Brokerages expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to report earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.89) and the highest is ($1.46). Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($7.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.62) to ($7.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($5.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.81) to ($4.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APLS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $34.93 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $162,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,568,612.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $410,062.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,788. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,933,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,979,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 137,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

