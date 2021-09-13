Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to Post $1.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will announce earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Fox Factory posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total transaction of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,711 shares of company stock valued at $266,875 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

FOXF traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.96. 86,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.24 and a 200 day moving average of $147.86. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $69.95 and a 12-month high of $172.25.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

