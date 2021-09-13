Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Brokerages forecast that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.91. General Mills reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $58.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $64.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in General Mills by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,793,000 after buying an additional 100,277 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in General Mills by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 620,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,020,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,105,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,807,000 after buying an additional 47,545 shares during the period. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 41,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

