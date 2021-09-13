Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $201.25 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will announce sales of $201.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $207.50 million and the lowest is $195.00 million. Helios Technologies reported sales of $122.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year sales of $825.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $819.65 million to $830.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $879.09 million, with estimates ranging from $841.76 million to $899.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 119.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.75. The company had a trading volume of 87,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,813. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.44.

Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

