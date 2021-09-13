Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to announce $2.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. NCR reported sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year sales of $7.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.11 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

NCR opened at $39.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.76. NCR has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.94.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of NCR by 3,242.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

