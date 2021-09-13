Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will post $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.68. NuVasive reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $294.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NUVA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 380.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NuVasive by 939.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $57.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2,886.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.26. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $72.61.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

