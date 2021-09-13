Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to Announce $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.67. PRA Group posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $285.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million.

In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $813,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,880 shares of company stock worth $1,270,440 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the second quarter worth about $1,262,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 94,976.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,281,000 after purchasing an additional 230,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

PRAA stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.57. PRA Group has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $45.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.39.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Group (PRAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.