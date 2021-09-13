Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $666.32 Million

Brokerages predict that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will report sales of $666.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $670.33 million and the lowest is $662.31 million. Primerica posted sales of $566.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Primerica.

PRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

PRI stock opened at $146.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Primerica has a one year low of $107.63 and a one year high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total transaction of $638,593.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,215.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,784. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Primerica by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,381,000 after purchasing an additional 35,957 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Primerica by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,109,000 after purchasing an additional 130,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,947,000 after buying an additional 100,932 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,500,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,926,000 after buying an additional 595,992 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,171,000 after buying an additional 218,581 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

