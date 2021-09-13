Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Sotherly Hotels reported earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 110.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 71.07% and a negative net margin of 35.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO remained flat at $$2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,688. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 26,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 26,332 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 218,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 37,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

