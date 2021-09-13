Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the lowest is $1.33. Tractor Supply reported earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $8.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.77.

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $2.71 on Monday, hitting $202.14. 54,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,298. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.29 and a 200 day moving average of $182.94. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $207.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.