Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the lowest is $1.33. Tractor Supply reported earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $8.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.77.

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $2.71 on Monday, hitting $202.14. 54,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,298. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.29 and a 200 day moving average of $182.94. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $207.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

