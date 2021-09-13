Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Traeger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Traeger will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $213.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COOK shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Traeger in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Traeger stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. Traeger has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

