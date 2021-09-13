Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Traeger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Traeger will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Traeger.
Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $213.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Traeger stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. Traeger has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59.
About Traeger
Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.
