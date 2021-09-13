Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to Post $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.90. United Natural Foods posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Natural Foods.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

UNFI stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.98.

In other news, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $292,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in United Natural Foods by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 77.9% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 608.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after acquiring an additional 843,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

