Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) will report $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s earnings. W. R. Grace & Co. posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.80 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for W. R. Grace & Co..

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 69.34% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on GRA shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Grace & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 389,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

GRA stock remained flat at $$69.92 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 511,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,171. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.78. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $69.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48.

W.R. Grace & Co engages in the production and sale of chemicals and materials. It operates through the Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies segments. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications.

