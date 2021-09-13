Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.76. Arch Capital Group reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 165.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of ACGL traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.84. 127,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,829. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average of $39.23. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,368,513,000 after buying an additional 4,112,721 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 129.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,956 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $142,620,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $124,465,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 527.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,842,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,689,000 after buying an additional 2,389,675 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

