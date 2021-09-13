Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. Fiverr International posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. Fiverr International’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.45.

Shares of FVRR traded up $13.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.10. The company had a trading volume of 60,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,380. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.20. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $115.73 and a fifty-two week high of $336.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,803,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth about $477,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

