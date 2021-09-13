Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Analysts predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Intersect ENT reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intersect ENT.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 102.23% and a negative net margin of 66.55%. The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XENT shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.25 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

Intersect ENT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,565. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.16. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $28.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intersect ENT by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Intersect ENT by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 40,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intersect ENT (XENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.