Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HKMPF. reissued a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of HKMPF stock opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $37.70.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

