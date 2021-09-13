Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group began coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Plus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Plus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTV. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

