Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.12 on Thursday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $28.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.28. On average, research analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $86,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $289,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

