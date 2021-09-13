Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $22.80 on Thursday. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

