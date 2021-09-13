Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) to Hold

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $65.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.85. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.25 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $211,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $253,803. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,940,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,255,000 after purchasing an additional 101,555 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,597,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,502,000 after purchasing an additional 667,271 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,406,000 after purchasing an additional 41,380 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 840,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,126,000 after purchasing an additional 97,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,110,000 after purchasing an additional 92,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

