Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV)’s share price dropped 8.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $15.83. Approximately 2,467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 314,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

ZENV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Zenvia in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.80 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zenvia in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zenvia in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Zenvia Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZENV)

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

