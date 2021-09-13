ZEON (ZEON) Trading Down 15.6% This Week

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 13th. ZEON has a market capitalization of $86.56 million and $456,497.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZEON has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00058768 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.52 or 0.00153178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00042613 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

