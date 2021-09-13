Zeusshield (ZSC) Reaches Market Cap of $432,013.98

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $432,013.98 and $7,994.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Zeusshield coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00060685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00153042 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00013613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00042917 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

Zeusshield is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

