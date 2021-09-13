Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.750-$4.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.01 billion-$4.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.070-$1.080 EPS.

ZM has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a hold rating and a $360.61 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $401.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $301.50 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $273.20 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a PE ratio of 103.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $352.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.60.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total value of $4,904,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,792 shares of company stock worth $107,844,601 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications comprises 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

