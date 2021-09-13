ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stake Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $9,992,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $13,448,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,329,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $3,742,000. Institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $63.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.61, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $67.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $119,646.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Randall Winn sold 21,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,298.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,506,475 shares of company stock worth $1,427,440,205. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

