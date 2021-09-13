Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $289.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target raised by Barclays from $206.00 to $289.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Zscaler from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.67.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $270.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $120.34 and a 52-week high of $293.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.03. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $2,122,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,744.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,552,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

