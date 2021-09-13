Zscaler’s (ZS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Colliers Securities currently has a $320.00 price objective on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.67.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $270.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $120.34 and a 52 week high of $293.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,552,982.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 49,503 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $2,993,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,116,000 after acquiring an additional 25,466 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

